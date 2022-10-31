Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem gets 23rd goal of season as Sandvikens draw at away in Sollentuna

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem was on target again for Sandvikens IF in the Swedish Ettan Norra on Sunday when picked a point on the road against Sollentuna FK.

Naeem got the equaliser for Sandvikens as they come from behind to draw 1-1 in the end in the penultimate match of the 2022 season.

The home side took the lead in the match at the Sollentunavallen on the stroke of halftime through Robin Sundgren.

Naeem tapped in a cross from Nigerian forward John Junior Igbarumah to draw the visitors level in the 67th minute.

The 25-year-old takes his goals tally of the season to 23 after 24 appearances for Sandvikens. He is joint top scorer.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abubakari Sadat featured for Sandvikens in the game and lasted the entire duration.

Sandvikens remain on the second position on the league standings with one more game to end the season, keeping their promotion to the Swedish Superettan hopes alive.

Leaders Gefle IF have won the Ettan Norra with 69 points after 29 matches while Sandvikens have 62 points with Vasalund following with 59 points with one game in hand.