Ghanaian forward Nana Poku joins UAE side Al Shabab on short term

Ghanaian forward Nana Poku has signed a bumper short term deal with Emirates giants Al Shabab, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusive announce.

The 24-year-old agreed personal terms and signed a five-month loan deal worth $500,000.

Poku had been on the cards of the Greens but his Egyptian club Makasa SC held on to the former Ghana Premier League Golden Shoe Award winner.

The ex-Berekum Arsenal striker scored 9 goals for Makasa in the Egyptian top-flight.

