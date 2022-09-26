Ghanaian forward Nico Williams targets World Cup with Spain, says it will be a dream come true 

Ghanaian attacker Nico Williams says he will be super excited if he makes Spain's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Spain national team against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

The striker came off the bench in the 63rd minute as Spain lost 2-1 against Switzerland.

“It's the biggest jump of my career. I am grateful to the mister for the trust and you have to go to Portugal. He has asked me to do what I do at Athletic, to face and do one on one,” Williams said after making his debut for the 2010 World Champions.

Nico Williams is targeting a place in Luis Enrique's squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, going to the world will be a dream come true.

"Going to the World Cup would be the straw that breaks the camel's back, I'd be super happy, it's every kid's dream and hopefully that situation can happen.

"Every child from Lezama dreams of being able to reach the first team, being able to be there and what you feel most is pride in yourself".

Nico's senior brother Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana against Brazil in an international friendly on Friday in Le Havre France.