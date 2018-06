Ghanaian forward Samuel Asamoah has started pre-season with Belgian lower side Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old is among a number of top players who started pre-season on Wednesday.

Asamoah, whose mother hails from Togo, has been an integral part of the STVV squad since joining in 2017.

He scored once in 23 appearances for the Belgian outfit last season.