Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng signs autographs for Real Oviedo fans 

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng met and interacted with some of the supporters of Real Oviedo ahead of the match against Malaga on Monday in the Spanish second division

It was a lovely session that concluded with Obeng signing autographs for the fans.

Since joining Real Oviedo in 2020, the 25-year-old has developed into a fine player and an important figure at the club.

He has made over 100 appearances for Spain and scored 14 goals.

Obeng is hoping that Oviedo will gain LaLiga promotion this season, but they will need to improve because they are far from the top spot after 10 games.