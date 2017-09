Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong bagged his second goal of the young Belgian top-flight league season as he netted in Royal Antwerp’s 1-1 draw with Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Acheamong, 27, was introduced in the 64th minute and he came to the rescue of Antwerp 13 minutes later as he scored equaliser with a super strike.

Watch the goal below

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)