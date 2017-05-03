Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak rubbish Amed Toure claims of holding talks with club

Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak have denied claims of holding talks with Bechem United forward Amed Toure.

Toure, 29, has claimed he has held advanced talks with the Phobians over a possible move before the second transfer window shut.

The former Kotoko striker further claimed he will feature for the side in the second half of the season.

But Hearts Communication Manager Opare Addo has rubbish the claims.

“Officially, as far as we [management] are concerned there’s nothing like that. Our coach [Frank Nuttall] has not even made a request for new additions to the squad yet.

“Until such comes up, we are not in the market for any player,” Hearts spokesperson Opare Addo told starrsportsgh.com.

Toure has scored six goals in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

