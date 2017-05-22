Ghanaian Gideon Jung named in Germany's provisional squad for U21 Euro Championship

German coach Stefan Kuntz has included Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung in his provisional squad for the Under-21 European Championship which kick starts in June.

Jung, 22, who plays for Bundesliga side Hamburg, is among players selected for the championship which takes place in Poland in the summer.

The Ghanaian-born German has impressed in different roles for Hamburg this season.

Hamburg sporting chief Jens Todt has been left delighted with his call-up.

"This is a nice reward. Gideon deserves it. He played a stable season in different positions." he said

The German coach will determine his final squad by June 6 before the tournament kick-in on June 16.

