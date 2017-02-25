Ghanaian Gideon Jung tasked to halt Bayern's midfield in epic Bundesliga clash

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung has been tasked to patrol the midfield and apply the brakes on Bayern Munich as the Dinosaurs clash with the Bavarians on Saturday afternoon.

Jung, 22, has been key for Hamburg who are occupying the play-off spot in the Bundesliga session and are seeking better their chances of leaving the relegation zone.

But victory over leaders Bayern at the Allianz Arena won't come easy as they have to dominate the game in various departments.

Jung, who registered his first ever senior level goal in the victory over FC Koln in the Pokal Cup, would be deployed in key midfield area by manager Markus Gisdol.

The young enterprising midfield is expected to gagged the spaces in the middle and dismantle the formation carrying the Bayern game.

He has been praised for his efficient midfield displays despite Hamburg's substandard performance in the Bundesliga for the past two seasons.

