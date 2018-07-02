Ghanaian goalkeeper Anang hails role of Joe Hart, Adrian after West Ham pro contract

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang has praised the role senior team shot stoppers Joe Hart and Adrian San Miguel played in helping mould his career at West Ham United.

This comes after Anang signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham United having trained as a youth goalkeeper at the London-based club.

The promising 18-year-old stopper put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Sunday after spending one year with the youth side of the Hammers.

The three-year deal sees Anang commit his future to the Hammers until 2021.

The stopper went on to praise a number of key figures at the Club who have already influenced his career in a positive way.

“Adrian last season – and Joe Hart – were both a big help for me, on and off the pitch,” Anang said.

“I have learned a lot from them and although I still have a lot to learn, I am grateful to them both for their help."

Having joined the Club as a Scholar in July 2017, Anang had to wait patiently for his debut whilst international clearance was obtained.

He gained valuable experience and insight last season when he trained regularly alongside first team goalkeeper Adrian and the senior squad.

