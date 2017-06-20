Ghanaian goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu delighted by form upsurge at Enugu Rangers

Former Ghana U20 goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu is elated to have hit his stride once again at Nigerian outfit Enugu Rangers.

Mutawakilu, who joined Enugu Rangers in the close season from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak after struggling to establish himself in the side.

The lanky shot-stopper has quickly settled in the team following his magnificent performances, having kept four clean sheets in nine games to lift the side to 13th spot on the standings.

“I am very happy to be playing regularly again as the first choice goalkeeper for Enugu Rangers,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“The coaches here have a lot of confidence in me due to my performance.

“My aim is to keep improving here game after game and so far I feel I am very much on track.”

