Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu backs compatriot Dauda to excel with Nigerian side Enyimba FC

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu is backing compatriot Fatau Dauda to excel after joining giants Enyimba FC.

Dauda, ended his 13-year association with Ashantigold to sign two-year deal with the Nigerian outfit.

And Bonsu, who helped Enugu Rangers to clinch the Nigerian top-flight crown, is delighted with the growing number of Ghanaian players in Nigeria.

"I'm happy for Dauda.It's a good thing that he will also play in the NPFL next season,"he is quoted by Complete Sports Nigeria.

"It will be nice to come up against him when the season starts. I also hope to see more Ghanaian players come down here to play in the NPFL.

"The league in Nigeria is competitive and we also have a lot of quality players from other countries which makes it more exciting."

