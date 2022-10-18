Ghanaian Hudson-Odoi doesn't want Chelsea return in January

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season, according to manager Simon Rolfes.

On loan from Chelsea, there has been talks of a January recall, with new manager Graham Potter keen to assess the midfielder.

But Rolfes says: "It is his clear ambition to be here for the whole season.

"I'm also convinced that that's what will happen."

Hudson-Odoi's loan doesn't included a permanent option.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi could be added to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup as talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) continue.

The former England youth international is eager to play for Ghana in Qatar.

“He (Nketiah) has not committed but Hudson-Odoi could be added as he is still engaging with the GFA,” the source, who asked not be identified, said to Reuters.

Hudson-Odoi's call-up would be a major coup for the Black Stars. The 21-year-old winger made his England debut in 2019 and has since appeared three times for the Three Lions.

However, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because he was under the age of 21 when he last played for England.

Ghana have already added former Spain international Inaki Williams and former England under-21 international Tariq Lamptey to their squad. They both made their debuts last month and are expected to be in Qatar.

GFA have been trying to persuade footballers of Ghanaian descent who have previously represented other countries to switch and strengthen their squad for the World Cup, where they are assigned to a difficult Group H and will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.