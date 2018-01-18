Ghanaian international Amidu Salifu could stage return to Fiorentina as Vicenza faces administration

Ghanaian international Amidu Salifu could return to his parent club Fiorentina with reports emerging that Vicenza are likely to go into administration.

Serious uncertainty has erupted about the future of Vicenza and the club could be declared bankrupt soon.

A council chamber will meet today (Thursday) to decide on the request for bankruptcy by the prosecution unless the property does not meet all the deadlines.

Following the decision, will, therefore, see Ghanaian international midfielder Amidu Salifu returning to his aren’t club Fiorentina in the event that Vicenza are finally declared bankrupt.

Salifu whose contract expires in 2019 with Fiorentina will have no option than to return to them.

It is however like that Salifu will be dashed out to another club on loan before the January transfer window shuts.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)