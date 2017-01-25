Ghanaian international Gideon Jung makes injury return

Ghanaian-born international midfielder Gideon Jung held his first training with Bundesliga side Hamburger SV after suffering an ankle injury some weeks ago.

The hard working defensive midfielder who was on the injury list of the struggling Bundesliga side returned to boost his side ahead of their weekend clash in the league.

Jung sustained the ankle injury in a Bundeliga clash with VFL Wolfsburg and his return has been quick than expected.

The holding midfielder who is also able to play as a center back offers Hamburg coach Marcus Gisdol a lot of options in the game.

Jung had been phenomenal for The Reds before his injury and is expected to aid the side to escape relegation as they are currently battling the drop.

