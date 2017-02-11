Ghanaian international Kamal Issah injured in Genclergirligi heavy loss in Turkish Super Lig
Ghanaian international midfielder Kamal Issah was stretched off the pitch after suffering a nasty tackle in Genclergirligi 3-0 loss to Alanyaspor in the Turkey Super Lig.
The 24-year old central midfielder made a bright start to the game but saw his promising start ended on a stretcher.
The former Staebik midfielder who was replaced by Alexander Scrkic could spend a few weeks on the touchline after the injury setback.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter