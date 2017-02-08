Ghanaian international Kwabena Appiah considered seeing a psychiatrist over four year goal drought

Ghanaian winger Kwabena Appiah has admitted he nearly consulted a psychiatrist when he struggled to score in his career for four and a half years.

The Mariners winger scored his first goal in Canberra last weekend in 52 games in the competition of a four-year period.

The Mariners forward struck in the 79th minute, helping his club to a vital 2-1 win over Adelaide United on Sunday.

And for scoring his maiden goal over the long period, Appiah said he had been waiting "far too long”.

"I was starting to think I was cursed, I was going to start seeing a psychiatrist," the 24-year old told fourfourtwo.

In an ecstatic mood, Appiah described how excited he was for finally breaking the jinx.

"I just couldn't believe that I scored and I'm happy that I got the monkey off my back.... if you don't keep the faith what else do you have? To be honest I did lose a bit of faith here and there but I guess perseverance paid off,” he added.

He continued: "Coming on is not an easy thing to do but Paolo's put a lot of faith in me. Coming on and helping us get the three points and cross that line and get our first back-to-back win in a long time is a great feeling."

