Ghanaian international Lawson Sabah joins lower tier side Linköping City FC from IFK Goteborg

Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sabah has is on with his football adventure in Sweden, stepping down to sign for Swedish lower tier side Linköping City FC from elite division side IFK Goteborg.

Sabah, 21, who has not been impressive for Goteborg was loaned to Linköping City after returning from Varberg’s BoIS where he was on loan.

The 21-year-old could feature his face game for Linköping City when they take on Nyakoping this weekend.

He is expected to return to his parent Club IFK Goteborg after 2018.

The youngster is a client for the Proballmanagement.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)