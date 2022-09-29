Ghanaian Isak Hien admits he was poor in his first match for Sweden

Ghanaian Isak Hien has admitted that his debut for Sweden was a failure after they were thrashed 4-1 by Serbia in the UEFA Nations League.

The Hellas Verona defender snubbed Ghana for Sweden and made his debut last week, but it did not go as planned as he was defeated heavily.

"I didn't play a good match, I wasn't particularly good against Serbia either, so it's sad," he said to Sportbladet.

"There are many factors, nerves are certainly one of them. It's hard to say more when you haven't seen the match. I just can't level up."

Hien was retained in the starting line for Tuesday's draw against Slovenia.

Hien said earlier this month that if he was getting older, he would have considered playing for Ghana, and that his first Sweden call-up was a dream come true.

The 23-year-old who was born in Stockholm moved to Serie A in the summer transfer window and has quickly become an integral member of the Verona set up with five appearances already.