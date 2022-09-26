Ghanaian Isak Kwaku Hien feels bitter after heavy defeat on Sweden debut

Isak Kwaku Hien expressed disappointment after losing on his Sweden debut.

Hien chose Sweden over Ghana, and he suffered a crushing defeat in his debut for the European nation.

The 23-year-old Hellas Verona defender started in a three-man defence as Sweden lost 4-1 to Serbia in the UEFA Nations League.

Hien was overjoyed when he received his first call-up earlier this month. It's a well-deserved call-up given his impressive performances since joining the Serie A club from Swedish side Djurgrden this summer.

“The biggest dream has been to play for the national team, that's the dream I still have in my head. I want to play a match in Sweden's national team jersey.

Then the goal is to play the World Cup and European Championship, but the thoughts have not gone that far yet, but it has been about getting into the squad first," said Hien to SportExpressen.

The 23-year-old is clear that he has not had time to digest everything that has happened in recent weeks.

“No, not really. The fact that it has gone so quickly has probably made it more difficult. It has gone so quickly from barely playing in Djurgården, to playing, and then a move abroad with the national team at that. The fact that everything happened in such a short period has meant that I haven't had time to land in any of them, says Hien to SportExpressen and continues:

“I barely had time to land in the fact that you were given in Djurgården, which is a top team in the Allsvenskan, and then a move to Hellas Verona. Now the national team. I haven't had time to land on it. It was the same with the move to Italy. I probably only got into it after I played my first game. Then it really sunk in, maybe it will be the same this time.”

Hien's contract with the Italian club runs until the summer of 2026.