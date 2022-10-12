Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi impressing on loan at Charlton Athletic

English-born Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is impressing on loan at Charlton Athletic in the English third division.

The Crystal Palace youngster joined in the final days of the transfer window in August, as he looks to establish himself at the senior level.

He did miss some of the Addicks' early season games, but has proven to be a valuable member of Ben Garner's squad.

The 20-year-old made his debut against current League One leaders Plymouth Argyle, winning 5-1 at home.

In what was Charlton's fourth game of the new season, his goal opened the scoring in an emphatic win.

The winger has since appeared nine times in the league for the third-tier club, scoring once more in a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in late August.

All of his league appearances have come from starting positions, with Garner believing Rak-Sakyi can make the transition to senior level right away.

The youngster has yet to break through at Palace and will need the minutes to gain the kind of experience that the Premier League club will be looking for.

In his nine league appearances, he has also provided two assists, assisting the team in their 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers and 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Two goals and two assists in nine games is a solid tally for a player getting his first run of games at this level, and he has easily slotted into the team without missing a beat.