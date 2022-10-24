Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores as Charlton Athletic earn third straight win

English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored in the second half as Charlton Athletic secured a 1-0 victory over win over Shrewsbury in League One.

The first half was largely lacklustre, with both sides finishing poorly.

Charlton had the best chance of the half, with a cross from Steven Sessegnon finding Rak-Sakyi, who failed to convert from a few yards out.

Following the restart, the Shrews missed a sitter of their own: Jordan Shipley's volley found Tom Bayliss at the far post, who failed to connect well and send it over the line.

The deadlock was broken in the 69th minute, with Rak-Sakyi making amends for his first-half miss. He found space in the box and he slotted home as Charlton earned a third straight victory.

It was the 20-year-old's second goal since arriving from Crystal Palace on loan. He has scored assisted two goals.