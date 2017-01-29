Ghanaian Joe Gyau QUITS Dortmund to join German third-tier side Großaspach

American-born Ghanaian Joe Agyeman Gyau has left German giants Borussia Dortmund to join third-tier side Großaspach on free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old managed just one Bundesliga appearance at the Signal-Iduna-Park since joining from TSG Hoffenhem in 2014.

Gyau's spell at Dortmund was blighted by injury problems as he was limited to most Team B games.

The switch to GroBaspach is expected to bolster his quest to recapture his form.

He is the grandson of Ghana legend Nana Agyeman Gyau who hails from the Brong Ahafo region.

He joins his former Dortmund team-mate Evans Owusu Nyarko at the club.

The attacking midfielder debuted for the club on Saturday against Chemnitzer FC after coming off the bench in the 79th minute.

By El Akyereko

