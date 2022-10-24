GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian Kevin Danso named in Ligue 1 team of the week

Published on: 24 October 2022
Ghanaian Kevin Danso named in Ligue 1 team of the week
Kevin DANSO of Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lens and Reims at Stade Felix Bollaert on October 1, 2021 in Lens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Kevin Danso has been named to the French Ligue 1 team of the week following his outstanding performance in RC Lens's victory over Marseille.

The Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent was outstanding at the back for Lens, who won 1-0, and was rewarded by L'equipe.

 

Danso made nine clearances, blocked three shots, two tackles, and won seven ground duels, according to Sofascore.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has not missed a game, making 12 league appearances for Lens, who are flying high in the league.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more