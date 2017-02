Ghanaian wunderkid Latif Blessing marked his competitive debut for Sporting Kansas City in their 1-0 pre-season defeat to Jose Earthquakes. Blessing, 18, played 30 minutes for the side as they lost narrowly at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian joined the Major League Soccer side from Liberty Professionals.

He is expected to be key for Kansas ahead of the start of the new season.

