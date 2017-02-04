Ghanaian Midfield fan-belt Gideon Jung steers Hamburg to crucial win against Leverkusen

Ghanaian whizkid Gideon Jung was restored to the Hamburg SV and he bossed the department with class talent as the Dinosaurs emerged 1-0 victors against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old was given the defensive midfield role and he diligently discharged his duties by gagging the spaces in the middle and turning into an efficient distribution machine for the Markus Gisdol's side.

Gisdol, whose experience in the Bundesliga includes managing Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, reintroduced the Ghanaian into his midfield and he delivered.

Jung was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany and has already represented the European powerhouse at youth level but has openly expressed his interest at representing Ghana at senior level.

By El Akyereko

