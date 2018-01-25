Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh set for 2.5 million euros move to Dinamo Moscow

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh is close to agreeing a mega 2.5 million euros deal that will see him move to Dinamo Moscow in the coming days, Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The midfielder is set for a huge final lift that will see him double his wages and also increase his profile from the 200 thousand euros a year to 450 thousand euros.

Tetteh, rose to fame during his days with Greek side Platanias before signing for Polish giants Lech Poznan two seasons ago.

Dinamo Moscow have been on his heels for some time now and saw an initial bid of 1.5 million euros rebuffed in the summer before returning with a much-improved bid this winter.

The Russian side has had a torrid season by their own lofty standards and sits 12th on the Russian league table with coach Dmitry Khokhlov personally requesting for Tetteh as one of the players to come in immediately and improve the team.

This season, the 26-year-old midfielder has played in 11 league games with his Lech Poznan side sitting second on the league table Just two behind Legia Warszawa.

By Rahman Osman

