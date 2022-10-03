Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed reveals why he joined French side RC Lens 

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed says he joined Lens in order to continue with his development as a player.

The 22-year-old joined Lens from other French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot this summer.

Abdul Samed has become an integral part of Lens team this season with his outstanding performances since joining the club.

The defensive midfielder has established a good partnership with Seko Fofana.

Abdul Samed revealed in an interview why Lens was the best option for him

"At the time, Lens had a very rich environment. Last spring, 4-5 games from the end of the season, Franck Haise contacted me. I told him that I really liked his way of playing the team, and that I thought I could improve. It reminded me of when I was on vacation in Ghana. I replied that I wanted to come, even if Rennes, Nice and Marseille had contacted me.

"Going to Marseille straight away wouldn't have been good for me. It's not that I wasn't ready, but I wanted to progress as I wanted. Marseille insisted, but I well told my agent that I wanted to progress in such a way. I preferred to go to Lens for my career. And here, I have been progressing since my arrival, in my way of breaking lines, playing forward, fixing I have already taken a very small step thanks to the contribution of the coach.", he added.

Abdul Samed has made nine appearances and scored one goal for RC Lens this season.