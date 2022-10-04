Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed reveals why he rejected Marseille

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to turn up for French giants Marseille.

Samed, 22, says he opted to join RC Lens for career progression and avoid the pressures that comes with playing for the powerhouse.

The in-form Ghanaian midfielder has attracted lenses across Europe for his superlative displays for RC Lens since the start of the season.

He has been a mainstay of the RC Lens side and has now offered an insight into what what led to the collapse of the Marseille move.

"Going to Marseille straight away wouldn't have been good for me. It's not that I wasn't ready, but I wanted to progress as I wanted," Samed said

"Marseille insisted, but I well told my agent that I wanted to progress in such a way. I preferred to go to Lens for my career.

"And here, I have been progressing since my arrival, in my way of breaking lines, playing forward, fixing I have already taken a very small step thanks to the contribution of the coach."