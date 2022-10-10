Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts to RC Lens first defeat of the season in Ligue 1

Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis, has expressed disappointment after RC Lens lost to Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old produced another fine display, lasting the entire duration as a Jonathan David penalty earned the host victory.

It was Lens' first defeat in Ligue 1 this season and the midfielder believes they will bounce back for the next game against Montpellier.

"Turning yesterday's regrets into a rage to win Saturday at home," he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the defeat, Lens sit fourth on the Ligue 1 table, five points adrift leaders Paris Saint Germain.

Salis joined RC Lens in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot and has since been an integral member of the team.

His performances in Ligue 1 has caught the attention of Ghana coach Otto Addo, who could invite him for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.