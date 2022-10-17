Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts to RC Lens' return to winning ways

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has expressed excitement following RC Lens' victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played 92 minutes and was replace in injury time by Lukasz Poreba as Lens won 1-0 at home.

Having suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Lille last week, the Blood and Gold bounced back to winning ways on Saturday. Wesley Said's 67th minute winner ensured Lens collected all three points at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

After the game, Salis took to social media to share his delight.

"Re- 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝘀 successful," he wrote on Twitter.

Samed Salis has been in top form for Lens since joining them in the summer transfer window from rivals Clermont Foot.

The midfielder has featured in all 11 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring a goal for RC Lens.