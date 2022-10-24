Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts to RC Lens' victory at Marseille

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has hailed his RC Lens teammates after a hard-fought victory at the Stade Velodrome against Marseille.

The 22-year-old produced a swashbuckling display as Lens defeated Marseille 1-0 in Ligue 1. Salis enjoyed full throttle against the team that were interested in his services in the summer transfer window.

After a goalless first half, David Costa scored the winner withy 12 minutes remaining.

"Big fight at the Velodrome. Bravo to all the team," Salis wrote on Twitter.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder has been a key part of Lens this season, featuring in all 12 Ligue 1 matches and scoring a goal.

The victory lifts the Blood and Golds to second on the Ligue 1 table, just five points adrift of Paris Saint Germain.

Samed Salis is reportedly in the preliminary scored to be released by Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.