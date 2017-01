Ghanaian midfielder Adisi joins Turkish second-tier side 1461 Trabzon Karadenzspor on a loan deal

The Ghanaian, who plays for lower side NFK Nisantasi, has been farmed out to help the side boost their qualification ambition.

"I'm happy to join 1461 Karadenzspor, and my reason for joining them was to be part of their project and also write my name in golden letters of the club" he is quoted by kickgh

The West African talent grabbed 5 goals was Nisantasi joint-top scorer with 5 goals last season.