Ghanaian midfielder Adjei-Boateng joins MLS side Colorado Rapids from Man City

Ghanaian midfielder Bosmark Adjei-Boateng has left English Premier League club Manchester City to join American MLS club Colorado Rapids Soccer Club.

The 22-year-old sealed the deal from the English side on Wednesday through the use of Target Allocation Money (TAM) which has been set aside by the MLS to buy players to boost the league.

Adjei-Boateng will occupy an international roster sport and officially be added to the Rapids’ roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“Bringing Nana to the club was a key part of our offseason strategy and we’re delighted to welcome such a promising young talent to our club,” said Sporting Director Pádraig Smith.

“He’s a powerful player with the drive and energy to be effective box to box. He possesses great technique and vision and influences the game on both sides of the ball.

"We’re confident Bismark will make a smooth transition to MLS as he heads into the prime of his career.”

Adjei-Boateng joins the Rapids after spending the past four seasons on loan at Norwegian club, Strømsgodset IF.

During that time, the midfielder has tallied 18 goals in 101 appearances across all competitions.

“We are pleased to add a player with the quality of Nana to our roster. He has a deep understanding of the game and a lot of technical ability,” said Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni.

“At just 22, he has performed consistently at a top level in a very competitive European league for a number of years and we’re looking forward to his contributions in 2017,”

Born in Accra, Ghana, Adjei-Boateng was initially a member of the Right to Dream Academy from 2010-11 before signing his first professional contract for European giants - Manchester City in 2011.

Adjei-Boateng would arrive at Strømsgodset IF in 2012, making his debut on August 12.

In his first full season with Strømsgodset IF, Adjei-Boateng scored a career-high seven goals in 17 appearances, while helping the Norwegian club to their first league title since 1970.

This past season, he had career-highs in games played (29), games started (25) and minutes logged (2,224).

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)