Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce receives ITC, set to make Panegialios debut on Sunday

Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce is expected to make his debut for Panegialios on Sunday after receiving his International Transfer Certificate, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 23-year-old is available for selection ahead of the trip to Panelefsiniakos in the Greek second-tier league.

Bruce, an ex-Ghana youth international, joined Panegialios as a free agent after leaving Maltese side Valletta .

The former Ghana Under-20 intelligent enforcer is returning to the pitch after being sidelined with an injury for the past six months.

The Ghanaian has been snapped up by the Greek outfit who lie 10th on the Football League table.

The former Legia Warsaw midfielder featured for Maltese side Naxxar Lions and Qormi before being hit by the long spell injury.

