Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce shines for Panegialios in stalemate against Aiginiakos in Greek second-tier league

Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce played full throttle for Panegialios in their 1-1 stalemate at Aiginiakos in the Greek second-tier on Sunday.

The former Kotoko enforcer, who joined the Greek side as a free agent, has impressed since joining the side.

The 23-year-old bossed the midfield as the visitors picked a point at the Dimotiko Gipedo Aiginiou.

The visitor went in front after just seven minutes through Ilias Tsilingiris before Ioannis Tsolakidis pulled parity in the 17th minutes.

Bruce has made six appearances for the side since joining and appears to have discovered his form and verve.

Panegialios are 9th on the Greek Football League table after 30 matches.

