Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce wants to end season on high with Greek side Panegialios

Panegialios Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruces wants a strong finish to the season in the Greek second-tier league.

Panegialios travel to the Dimotiko Stadio Tríkalon to face Trikala on the final day of the Football League on Sunday.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder has impressed since he joined the Greek outfit on a free transfer.

The ex-Kotoko intelligent enforcer wants to end the season on a high to take into the next campaign.

“We want the victory to take into summer and next season,” the midfielder told GHANAsoccernet.com

“We had a few up and down results but we finished well at home [against Panelefsiniakos] and now we want to finish the season well, too.

" The main thing we want to do is improve our away form next season and if we can find a bit of confidence, a bit of a buzz in our last game then we will take it into next season.

“We need to find a good balance and not have such different results and performances at home and away.

" The main thing for this football club is to improve our away form next season and we will see where that takes us.”

The African has featured only 8 times since arriving in Greece largely due to the late arrival of his ITC.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)