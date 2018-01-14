Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Kalusha makes second successive Ethiopia Premier League Team for the Month

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Kalusha has for the second successive time been made the Ethiopia Premier League Team for the Month of December.

He was named in the team of November too.

Kalusha is currently a joint top scorer in the Ethiopian top-flight with Getaneh Kebede bagging seven goals.

Despite his club Ethio-Electric still in the relegation zone, Alhassan keep scoring goals.

This is his maiden spell in the Ethiopian top division.

Kalusha is a product of Tamale Utrecht Academy.

He has also had stints with Tura Magic in Namibia and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

By Nuhu Adams

