Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso arrives in Portugal to complete Vitoria Guimaraes deal

Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has arrived in Portugal where he is expected to undergo a medical before signing a three year deal Vitoria Guimaraes this afternoon.

The 25-year-old will close the deal and return to Portugal just eight months after joining now relegated Lorient in the French top flight.

Alhassan will be expected to anchor the Guimaraes midfield this season just as he did during his days with Rio Ave.

The Ghanaian who is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso is expected to earn a whooping a 80 thousand euros a month salary with bonuses based on performance and over all performance of the team.

Alhassan will also be reunited with former manager Pedro Martin who has been keen to work with the energetic midfielder.

