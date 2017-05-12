Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh not giving up on Polish League title with Lech Poznan

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh is not giving up on winning the Polish League title this season with Lech Poznan.

Aziz has featured in 22 league games this season and has been more consistent this season with two goals to his name.

The former Platanias man has been linked with a move to a club in Spain but is concentrating on winning the Polish League.

“We still have a chance to win the league and that is what we are all focusing on at this stage,” Tetteh told GHANAsoccernet.com

“We need to keep it going and we have fought so far to arrive at this stage with the same points with the leaders so that is where the energy should be.”

