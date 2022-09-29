GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 September 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan happy to stay with Romanian side Hermannstadt this season 

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan says he is delighted to have stayed with Hermannstadt this season.

The 22-year-old's decision to stay with the club has paid off with some good performances this campaign.

Alhassan has scored six goals in 10 appearances in the league as a midfielder.

His brightest start to the season since moving to Europe.

Baba Alhassan is reported to have received offers from two clubs but rejected to stay with the Romanian top-flight side despite having a year remaining on his contract.

The former Berane midfielder is happy to have rejected the offers and stayed with Hermannstadt this season.

"I am very happy here, I have one year left on my contract, but I want to reach the highest level in football".

Baba Alhassan is dreaming of a move to the Premier League later in his career.

"The Premier League is my favorite championship," 

 

 

