Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan happy to stay with Romanian side Hermannstadt this season 

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan says he is delighted to have stayed with Hermannstadt this season.

The 22-year-old's decision to stay with the club has paid off with some good performances this campaign.

Alhassan has scored six goals in 10 appearances in the league as a midfielder.

His brightest start to the season since moving to Europe.

Baba Alhassan is reported to have received offers from two clubs but rejected to stay with the Romanian top-flight side despite having a year remaining on his contract.

The former Berane midfielder is happy to have rejected the offers and stayed with Hermannstadt this season.

"I am very happy here, I have one year left on my contract, but I want to reach the highest level in football".

Baba Alhassan is dreaming of a move to the Premier League later in his career.

"The Premier League is my favorite championship,"