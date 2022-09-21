Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan makes TOTW in Romania after brace for Hermannstadt

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has deservedly been included in team of the week in the Romanian Liga I Round 11.

Alhassan inspired Hermannstadt to a comeback victory over UTA Arad by scoring an impressive brace.

His goals propelled Fc Hermannstadt to a 2-1 win away from home.

In the 29th minute, Virgiliu Postolachi scored from the penalty spot to give UTA Arad the lead. It lasted only seven minutes, however, before Alhassan equalized for the visitors.

The game continued with both teams creating good chances but failing to convert until the 95th minute, when Hermannstadt's central midfielder netted the winner.

According to manager Marius Maldarasanu, Alhassan took a knock in the first half but chose not to leave the field, instead inspiring Hermannstadt to a well-deserved victory.

"Baba had a problem during the break, a medical problem, somewhere in the groin, I talked to him and he would tell us that he would signal us if he had a problem. Honestly, I wanted to replace him in Biceanu 's place, when Năstăsie entered.

But, he is a player who has confidence in himself and also takes individual actions. As long as he did not signal us, I cannot say, the inspiration is divine, I simply thought so. But, he had a medical problem since the break and I'm glad we didn't change him,” said Hermannstadt's technician.

Alhassan, who joined Hermannstadt as a free agent, has six goals this season plus one assist.

The 22-year-old became a free agent in 2019 after leaving Spanish side Real Valladolid but secured his move to Romania a year later.