Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan reveals his idol and favourite league

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has said that his greatest idol is Yaya Toure, and that he aspires to play in the English Premier League.

"Premier League (England) and Yaya Toure. I love the football there, especially for the dedication and involvement in every game, and as for Yaya... Yes, he is the best!" said Alhassan, in an interview for LPF.ro.

Alhassan, one of the fittest footballers in the Superliga, has scored six goals and assisted one in 10 games and is being monitored by several clubs in Europe.

Hermannstadt are third in the Superliga standings, with 22 points from 10 rounds.

"Yes, I am honoured by all this attention, but my main goal is to play football. I love this sport and give it my all on the field. That's all that matters! If we are happy and treat the phenomenon with the respect it deserves, then the supporters and all those who watch us either from the stands or on TV are also happy," said Alhassan, in an interview for LPF.ro.

"There are a lot of terrible things happening in the world, so it's worth enjoying moments of happiness. We do and will do our duty. At the moment we are doing well, so we can be optimistic. We have a homogeneous team, with a coach who gives us confidence.

"Personally, my goal is to help the team and score goals. If the assists come, so much the better! Here we are like a family and we take care of each other. We respect each other a lot."