Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi cleared of doping charges after featuring for KV Kortrijk in friendly win

Published on: 4 hours ago
Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi has been cleared of doping charges after he featured in his side's 9-1 demolition of  KRC Bissegem in a pre-season friendly.

The 33-year-old tested positive for a banned substance while undergoing routine doping tests in Belgium four weeks ago.

The Ghana star, who has not played for the Black Stars for some time now, featured for the Belgium side as they coasted to the heavy win.

It's a massive relief for the hard-tackling midfielder who has had no disciplinary problems in the past.

