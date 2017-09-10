Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi's first KV Kortrijk goal secures draw with Zulte-Waregem in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi found the back of the net with a brilliant finish as KV Kortrijk earned a vital point against Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian top-flight on Saturday.

The experienced 32-year-old midfielder scored in the 40th minute to ensure his side remain unbeaten for the second game running.

Kumordzi capitalised on a lapse in the hosts' defence to score and put his side 2-1 up, but the home side equalised later through Onur Kaya to settle the game 2-2.

The goal was Kumordzi’s first for Kortrijk in the league.

