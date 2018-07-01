Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi sacked from KV Kortrijk

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi has been sacked from Belgian side KV Kortrijk after he was banned for testing positive for taking banned substance.

The midfielder was banned for four months but his return to the club has not been greeted well with the club showing the player the exit door.

KV Kortrijk has now also decided that Kumordzi is no longer welcome at the club. He can not play official matches for the club and KVK has decided not to compete in the friendly matches. He is no longer welcome at the training sessions.

The Het Laatste Nieuws reports, "The Ghanaian has now been pointed out that in addition to official matches he is not allowed to play practice matches, even to train with his club, not even at the B-core."

"Kumordzi now has to maintain his condition with a personal trainer. punishment is already serious: for the duration of the period in question, his contract was suspended and he is therefore no longer paid. " The Belgian tabloid added.