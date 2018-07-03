GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah begins preseason training with Kayserispor

Published on: 2 hours ago
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah begins preseason training with Kayserispor

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah joined the rest of his new teammates at Kayserispor as they began preseason training. 

The 23-year-old was joined by fellow new signing Sakib Aytaç as the Turkish club prepare for the upcoming super Lig.

Bernard Mensah moves to the club Kayserispor on a one-year loan from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian football player spent last season on loan with Istanbul club Kasimpasa, where he bagged 5 goals in 30 appearances.

Mensah arrived in Kayseri this past weekend where he passed a medical before being revealed to the public this week.

The talented midfielder has been unable to find a spot in the La Liga club, however, he has been impressive during his time in Turkey’s top flight.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations