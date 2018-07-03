Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah begins preseason training with Kayserispor

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah joined the rest of his new teammates at Kayserispor as they began preseason training.

The 23-year-old was joined by fellow new signing Sakib Aytaç as the Turkish club prepare for the upcoming super Lig.

Bernard Mensah moves to the club Kayserispor on a one-year loan from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian football player spent last season on loan with Istanbul club Kasimpasa, where he bagged 5 goals in 30 appearances.

Mensah arrived in Kayseri this past weekend where he passed a medical before being revealed to the public this week.

The talented midfielder has been unable to find a spot in the La Liga club, however, he has been impressive during his time in Turkey’s top flight.