Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison backs former club AS Vita to beat Sundowns in CAF Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has tipped for club AS Vita Club to dispatch Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League clash today (Wednesday).

Morrison, currently on the books of Orlando Pirates, believes the Democratic Republic of Congo hold the aces ahead of the group C battle in Kinshasa.

And the Ghanaian, who played for the Congolese side before joining the Bucs, tips his former side to upstage the odds.

“Sundowns have been doing well, they play good football and their players have composure on the ball. They do everything right and their players are aware of what they can do, the 24-year-old told Siya crew

'But this is not knockout stages and when they face AS Vita – AS Vita will not be playing Sundowns with intentions of knocking them out, they will try to win in order to progress to the next stage of the competition

“They will not be playing for revenge because they know they have never been beaten by Sundowns. They made a promise that they will never be eliminated by Sundowns but when the two teams meet it will be a big game.

"Sundowns are champions of Africa and AS Vita have never won this competition. Other teams are good as well but AS Vita enjoy these big occasions. They will win all their matches in Congo.

Last season Vita beat the Brazilians in the early rounds of the competition but were eliminated anyway after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

By Patrick Akoto

