Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison opens fraud case against football agent

Published on: 07 June 2017
SOWTEO, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 24: Bernard Morrison of Orlando Pirates on the offensive during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has dragged his football agent to court over a fraud charge.

The agent alleged to have made way with his R250 000 earmarked for the purchase of a car last year.

The Ghanaian, whose future at Orlando Pirates' has come under the spotlight has confirmed opening a fraud case against his representative but has been reluctant to give further details.

"The issue is being handled by the police. I can't talk much about the issue," the Ghanaian told KickOff.com.

Morrison is rumoured to be on his way out of the South African side after a difficult debut season.

He has consistently claimed he will see out his contract amid reports linking him with a return to DR Congo side AS Vita.

By Patrick Akoto

