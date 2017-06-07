Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison opens fraud case against football agent

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has dragged his football agent to court over a fraud charge.

The agent alleged to have made way with his R250 000 earmarked for the purchase of a car last year.

The Ghanaian, whose future at Orlando Pirates' has come under the spotlight has confirmed opening a fraud case against his representative but has been reluctant to give further details.

"The issue is being handled by the police. I can't talk much about the issue," the Ghanaian told KickOff.com.

Morrison is rumoured to be on his way out of the South African side after a difficult debut season.

He has consistently claimed he will see out his contract amid reports linking him with a return to DR Congo side AS Vita.

By Patrick Akoto

