Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng scores brace in CFR Cluj win in friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng scored twice as CFR Cluj beat CSM Olimpia Satu Mare 5-0 on Monday in a friendly.

Boateng was clincial in front of goal, scoring in the 10th and 27th minutes as Cluj claimed a comfortable win over the third-tier side.

The friendly forms part of the top flight club's preparation for their home match against Petrolul Ploieşti in the Romanian championship.

Young striker Emmanuel Yeboah started for CFR Cluj.

Cluj are fourth on the table, six points adrift league leaders FC Farul Constanta.

Boateng, 28, has been playing for Cluj since 2021 when he joined from Finnish side KuPS.